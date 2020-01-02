|
A man of passion and boundless energy has passed. Born September 23, 1931, Russell Allan Edwards (QC), aged 88-years of Cambridge, Ontario, left his loved ones Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lisaard House. He will be missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Jean Edwards (nee Dewar), of Cambridge, Ontario, and his children Eric and Valerie. He survived by his grandchildren, Cameron and Annika Edwards, and their mother, Heather D. McLachlin; his niece, Elizabeth Edwards, and his nephew Peter Edwards, and their mother Muriel M. Edwards (nee Hibbard). His brother, Dr. Reginald William Edwards (Muriel), predeceased him on February 6, 1976. In keeping with his wishes, a private funeral will celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cambridge & District Humane Society or the Salvation Army in Russ' name would be appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.