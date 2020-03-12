Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
(519) 653-3251
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell MOYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Elgin MOYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Elgin MOYES Obituary
Passed away suddenly at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on March 10, 2020 in his 83rd year. Reunited with his loving wife Dale (2017). Left to mourn his passing are his children Sheree Phillips, Ken Moyes, Sandra (Doug) Hussey and Marty Moyes; grandchildren Kristen and Emily and great grandchild Howel. Russell was a long time resident of Cambridge and will be missed by all those that knew him. To honour Russell's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Barthel Funeral Home.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -