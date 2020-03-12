|
|
Passed away suddenly at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on March 10, 2020 in his 83rd year. Reunited with his loving wife Dale (2017). Left to mourn his passing are his children Sheree Phillips, Ken Moyes, Sandra (Doug) Hussey and Marty Moyes; grandchildren Kristen and Emily and great grandchild Howel. Russell was a long time resident of Cambridge and will be missed by all those that knew him. To honour Russell's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Barthel Funeral Home.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 12, 2020