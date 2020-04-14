|
It is with very heavy hearts that our family announces the peaceful passing of our mother and grandmother, Ruth Ann Clare on Friday April 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Her loving journey ended with us but has begun again with our father and grandfather, Charles Clare. "Mom, your search for Dad has now ended. You can now rest in eternal peace together, forever. You will always be in our hearts and in our memories for as long as we all live". We would like to take this opportunity to thank Highview Residences for your care an absolute compassion over the last couple of weeks with mom. You opened your door and your hearts when we had no other place to go for mom's needs. We thank you and wish that mom would have had an opportunity to be with you longer. You truly are angels in these trying times. A private family ceremony will be held for us to cherish and remember this woman we called Mom and Grandma. As an expression of compassion, we ask that you turn to your family, extend a hand, embrace, and always make sure you say "I love you", just as this woman always knew how much she was loved by us. Always and ever Mom xoxo Nancy (Rod) Hopf Peter (Wendy) Clare John Clare (Denyse)
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 14, 2020