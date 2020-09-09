It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend Ryan as the result of a tragic motor vehicle accident. The cherished son of Jason (Karen) and Christine (Clayton), adored grandson of Jim and Gloria, incredible brother of Skylar and Kaleb, stepbrother of Payton and Riley and best friend to Brooke (Richard). Ryan will always be best known for his infectious smile, sharp witty humour and absolute and complete love and respect for everyone in his life. If you were lucky enough to know Ryan you loved him and he loved in return just as deeply. Ryan touched everyone's heart in the same way, totally and completely and without hesitation, if you knew Ryan you were loved by him. He never lost or removed any friends from his life he only added them. Where ever Ryan went he attracted people and had a magnetic personality that no one could deny. He always joked with his mother that without him she would have no friends. As a young child he had a charm and persona that no one could dismiss, he simply wouldn't allow it. Ryan attended St. Benedict Catholic Secondary in Cambridge and Conestoga College. Throughout his young adult life he worked at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Corporation, Valet Car Wash and Loblaws where he amassed a huge group of friends and acquaintances. Someone was always cooking for him or he was spending time with them in some edible way as his passion for food was only limited by the size of his appetite. His love for motorcycles and tattoos was undeniable and only eclipsed by his love for his siblings Skylar and Kaleb, he was their hero and rock in every way. In recent years Ryan challenged and conquered one of his biggest obstacles in life, his health. With the help of some good friends and an incredible level of courage and fortitude he not only conquered but rose and championed his journey to better health by losing over 175lbs. His family was so incredibly proud of his progress and determination. He kept his progress fairly private until he hit certain private goals he had set for himself at which time he allowed his mother to post progress photos on social media. He was a true hero and inspiration to several others on his journey. Ryan had a tremendous amount of friends, we single out one in particular as it was his true best friend, Brooke. It would have been 16 years this week that the two of them have been best friends and were inseparable. He will forever be remembered and cherished as 'Ryan Best-Friend'. Ryan has an amazing group of lifelong friends that since the news of his passing have shown how much they loved him by their generosity and support to the family, we truly thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love. From a young age Ryan had dreamed of and recently accomplished the goal of being covered in tattoos and having a motorcycle, "just like my dad". Though his passing is a tragic reminder of the dangers of riding a motorcycle he would not want anyone to cast a negative shadow on that part of his life, he would want everyone to remain vigilant on the roads and take extra care not only for the ones you love but the loved ones of others. There are so many things we can say about Ryan and the amazing person he is but in true Ryan fashion we simply say, 'Bye, love you'. There will be no formal service but instead a visitation where his many friends and family can gather to share stories about him and his life on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Brock and Visser Funeral Home located at 845 Devonshire Ave. Woodstock (519-539-0004), from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to Covid pandemic we ask that everyone in attendance wear a face covering to protect each other. In lieu of flowers Ryan would have asked for any kindness be directed towards the Canadian Diabetes Association in his honour. Online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com