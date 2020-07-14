It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sandra "Sandy" Ann McCaig (Goderich, Ontario) at the age of 78. Sandra passed away on April 24, 2020 leaving to mourn family and friends. Sandra was predeceased by her husband Ken McCaig. She is survived by her son, John Edward McCaig, step children Wayne (Bud) McCaig and Jackie McCaig, brother John Warren Simmons (Donna), grandchildren Skye Bentley, Tiffany Dakin, Kenneth McCaig, Cole McCaig, Jocelyn Hernandez, niece April Simmons and nephew Gregory Simmons (Ashley) also great nephew's & great niece. Sandra is dearly missed by her very dear friends Joan and Eugene Fournier, and her many friends in Cambridge and Meneset on the Lake. Sandy was born in London on April 20, 1942. Sandy spent time in the Air Force. She worked as secretary at Roy Smith Real Estate in London. Royal LePage Real Estate in Cambridge, Simmens, Edwards & Jenkins Law in Cambridge, Datacom Imagins Systems Inc. Video King, Sandy and her late husband, Ken owned and ran the McCaig Video Store in Cambridge for a number of years, LuLu's in Kitchener and Grand River Transit terminal (clerk) where she retired Cremation has already taken place. Due to Covid-19, such a time that we can gather to celebrate the joy Sandy brought into our lives will occur at a later date in Goderich.



