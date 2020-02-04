Home

More Obituaries for Sandra HAWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Joan HAWLEY

Passed away January 30th at the age of 82 with her loving family by her side. Cremation has taken place. Predeceased by her husband Lyle and sisters Carol and Laurie. Sandra is survived by her son Mark (Pam), her daughter Lynn (Greg), and her greatest joys, her grandsons Kyle (Fawn), Sean (Sara), Bishop, Scott, and Andrew. Sandra was remarkably strong-willed, caring, supportive, and helpful to all those she befriended. She was fond of animals and had many pets over the years. A short Prayer will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday February 8, 2020, in the gathering space at Stirling Heights, followed by a drop-in celebration of her life. Although difficult, she made it very clear that no tears are allowed, and only happy memories shared. The family would like to extend their sincere heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Stirling Heights, where she resided for the past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stirling Heights Memorial Fund AXR Operating or the Cambridge Humane Society.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 4, 2020
