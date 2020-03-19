|
|
is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Sarah's passing at the age of 34. While we are devastated that Sarah is no longer with us, we take comfort in knowing that Sarah is finally at peace after struggling for so long. Sarah is the beloved daughter to Stan and Sue Czubak of Cambridge, ON and loving sister to John Czubak of Waterloo, ON. Sarah will be lovingly remembered by aunts and uncles: Avrel and Wayne Cross of Vernon, BC and Michael and Sharon Pirrie and family of Suffolk, UK, cousins: Barry and Katrina and family of Kingston, ON and Cheryl and David Green and family of Vernon, BC. Predeceased by and together again with her cousin, Brad Cross. Sarah will be sadly missed by her faithful and furry companion, her dog Sally. Cremation and private family service will be held in the coming days. As an avid animal lover, memorial donations made in Sarah's memory to the The Cambridge and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 19, 2020