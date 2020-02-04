|
BRUCE, Sharlene Audrey May It is with much sadness her family announces the passing of Sharlene Bruce (nee Hihnala) on Sunday, February 2, 2020 after battling with dementia and pneumonia. She is survived by her daughter Tami Mathers (nee Stefura), son Jeff Stefura, grandsons Jesse, Cole and Nicholas, and great-granddaughter Cassidy. She is also survived by her sisters Sandy, Sheila, and Wendy. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please call 519-212-6656 for further details or visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com where information will be posted once it is confirmed. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Sharlene's memory to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (519-621-1650).
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 4, 2020