Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Lisaard House in her 66th year. Loving life partner to Gary Plowman. Cherished mom to Tyler (Becky), Michael (Amber). Adored grandma to Kaleb, Chloe, Rachel and Bailey. Share-bear will also be missed by her sister Janice (Peter) Corley, niece Trudie, Ryan (Aman), Tony (Lindsay) and their children Hunter and Holden, Jorden and Fiona and many other family and friends. Predeceased by her parents William and Rita Bradley, sisters Barbara Young and Judy Brillinger. Cremation has taken place. Family invited guests for a Celebration of Sharon's Life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at COUTTS FUNERAL HOME, 96 St. Andrew's Street, Cambridge (519 621 1650) at 1 p.m. with visitation starting 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Society.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 6, 2020