Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon BRADLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon BRADLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Lisaard House in her 66th year. Loving life partner to Gary Plowman. Cherished mom to Tyler (Becky), Michael (Amber). Adored grandma to Kaleb, Chloe, Rachel and Bailey. Share-bear will also be missed by her sister Janice (Peter) Corley, niece Trudie, Ryan (Aman), Tony (Lindsay) and their children Hunter and Holden, Jorden and Fiona and many other family and friends. Predeceased by her parents William and Rita Bradley, sisters Barbara Young and Judy Brillinger. Cremation has taken place. Family invited guests for a Celebration of Sharon's Life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at COUTTS FUNERAL HOME, 96 St. Andrew's Street, Cambridge (519 621 1650) at 1 p.m. with visitation starting 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Society.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -