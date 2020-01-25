|
Words can't express the thanks that our family feels to our many friends, relatives, Pastors, neighbours, Para-Med and Extend-A-Family workers who came to reflect and celebrate the life of precious Sheena. Especially those who sent flowers, cards, phone calls, food offerings of help, visits, texts and e-mails (We'll be forever grateful). Your sympathy and thoughtfulness will always be warmly remembered and deeply appreciated. A special note of gratitude goes out to Corbett Funeral Home for their support and compassion at a very difficult and sad time. Sheena has brought many cherished memories into the lives of all who knew and loved her. Her desire to live life to its fullest is an inspiration to us all. Sheena will be dearly missed and loved forever! Warmest thoughts, Dorinda, Shayne, Shelly, Calvin and Mackenzie.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 25, 2020