It is with heavy hearts that the Napper family has announced the passing of their mother. Sheila passed away at the age of 79, with her children by her side on November 9, 2020. Sheila was predeceased by her husband Andrew Napper and her son Brian Napper. She leaves behind her children, Brenda (Rick), Mike (Tina), Connie (Gord), Corry (Brian), Dennis (Lucy), Darlene (Rollie), Norma and Fern. Loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and her many brothers and sisters. At Sheila's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.