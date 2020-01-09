|
|
Shirley Edna Campbell passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, Ontario on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in her 89th year. Loving mother of Vivian Skinner, Warren Campbell and his wife Susan. Dearly loved grandmother of D.J., Sheri, Emily, Karen and four great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband Don Campbell in 2015, son Glenn Campbell in 2011, parents Clarence and Beatrice Fischer, and her brother Donald Fischer. Shirley enjoyed knitting and crafts, collecting coins and shells, and playing the keyboard at various locations over the years. She donated all the proceeds she earned from her musical career to the Diabetes Association. Shirley travelled extensively with her family. She cherished the years she and Don spent at their Wasaga Beach cottage where many special memories were made with family and friends. At Shirley's request, cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Society or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com