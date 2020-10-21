The family of Shirley Graves is heartbroken to announce her passing on October 18, 2020. Shirley was a devoted mother and will be lovingly remembered and forever cherished by her children: Steven Toole (Mary). Ed Toole, Dale Graves (Daniela) and Debbie Ferguson. Her grandchildren, George (Nicole), Stephanie (Dave), Amanda (Adam), EJ, Daniel (Sandra), Jakob, Sean and Sarah. Her great-grandchildren, Alden, Audrey, Sophia, Darien and Abel. They will all forever miss and always treasure their beloved "Nan". Predeceased by husbands: George Toole and Neil Graves, and son-in-law Brad Ferguson. Thank you Saint Luke's Place for the kind and compassionate care for Mom. To honour Shirley's wishes cremation has taken place and private family service has been held. Memorial donations to Saint Luke's Place or Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 121 would be greatly appreciated by the family. Family and friends are invited to sign Shirley's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com