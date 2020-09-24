1/1
Shirley Mary CLAWSEY
Shirley Clawsey passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph on Saturday, September 19th, 2020. She was the last of nine siblings of the late John and Beatrice Clawsey of Preston. Pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters, Dorothy, Margaret, Jean, Alfred, Leo, Kathleen, Marie, and Donny. Shirley was the devoted partner of Robert Puddicombe. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Shirley was well known for her quick wit and sense of humour. One of her favourite sayings was "age is just a number and mine is unlisted!" The famly wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's Health Centre for their care and compassion. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home "Dublin Chapel" www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
