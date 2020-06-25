With heavy hearts we announce Shirley's passing on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. Andrew's Terrace, Cambridge in her 79th year. Loving aunt to Ron (Tammi), Christine, Tammi, Tim, Traci, great-aunt to Alex, dear brother to Manning (Randi) of Lethbridge, Alberta and close friend to Bruce Ryans. Shirley is predeceased by her husband Lorne and brother Max. Shirley was a long time member of the Addison Womens Choir. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Coutts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Shirley's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to the Canadian Cancer Society and would be greatly appreciated. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of St. Andrews Terrace, especially those of Elm Trail. Your care and compassion are truly exceptional, you are all special people.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 25, 2020.