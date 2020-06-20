Shirley TURNER

Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 82 years of age. Beloved wife of Walter Turner Sr. for 67 years; loving mother of Walter Turner Jr. (Martha), and Peter Turner (Colleen). Cherished grandmother of Andrew Turner (Courtney), Tara Richardson (Scott), Stephanie Turner, Elliott Turner and great-grandmother of Oliver, Harlow, George, and Crew. Dear sister of Pat Brundage, and Marcia Giller. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Walter and Marion Smith, sister Judy Hicks, brothers Al smith and Ernie Hicks. It is with broken hearts that we announce Shirley's passing. She had an amazing presence that brought joy and happiness to many lives. She was an avid baker, seamstress, knitter and quilter. So many of us were fortunate to enjoy her many talents. Her famous treats will always be remembered, especially her banana bread, pineapple squares and short bread cookies. Shirley enjoyed these hobbies thoroughly, but as we all know, her greatest pleasure was sharing them with others. Passing these talents on to others also brought great joy to Shirley. Her latest student, Dylan, learning to knit in February of this year. We will continue to remember her beautiful smile and wonderful personality. We miss you dearly. At Shirley's request there will be no visitation or service. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 20, 2020.