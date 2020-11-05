1/1
Stanislaus Coffee "Stan" BOLGER
Passed away peacefully at Stirling Heights LTC on Thursday October 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving and devoted husband of Marjorie Bolger (nee Deitner). Cherished father of Kim Galvao (Luis), Monica Bilodeau (Maurice), Gabrielle Bolger-Springett (Andrew) of Calgary, Martin Bolger, Megan Lam (Ly), Fr. John-Paul Bolger of Houston, Benjamin Bolger and Jerome Bolger (Deirdre nee O'Brien) of Calgary. Proud Grandfather of 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Stan will also be remembered by his sisters Elinor Bolger and Joan Jonker, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Stan was born on a farm in Puslinch, Ontario to Martin and Margaret (nee Coffee) Bolger. He was the youngest of eight children. He moved to Guelph at a young age after the passing of his parents. Stan was very involved in his faith. He was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church Community. Stan also volunteered his time with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Cambridge Right to Life. Stan will be remembered for his charm, compassion for his fellow man and for always being there for his family. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Stirling Heights LTC home who went above and beyond in providing compassionate care for Stan. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Sunday November 8, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9p.m. A private Funeral Mass with interment at Parklawn Cemetery will take place. There will be a memorial celebration for extended family and friends at a later date. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
NOV
8
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
