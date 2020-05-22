(January 10, 1941 - May 16, 2020) Stanley 'Ross' Grant passed away suddenly at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday, May 16th at the age of 79 with his wife Maureen by his side. He is predeceased by his parents Stan and Arlye Grant. He is survived by his loving wife Maureen of 41 years. They were married in Cambridge on July 8, 1978. He is lovingly remembered by his children Jennifer (John), Christina, Trevor (Melissa), Jason, Phil (Donya), Ken (Camila) and Donna. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Sandy, Miranda, Ashley, Hannah, James, Jazzy, Aaron and by his great-grandchildren Aja, Brooklynn, Jordan and Ethan. Ross was born in Galt and lived in Cambridge his whole life. He graduated from Galt Collegiate Institute and enjoyed meeting connected with his classmates through the years. At the age of 23, he went to work alongside his dad at Grant-Blackwell Furniture, a family owned business of over 65 years. This is where he spent his work days until 2014 when he retired. He loved his days at the helm of Grant Blackwell and received great joy when he was approached by former customers. As a youth he enjoyed refereeing hockey and travelling with his parents to Vancouver to visit family and to their family vacation home in Florida. Vacations in Florida were a tradition he continued with Maureen after retirement. Enjoying much time in the sun, socializing with friends and playing Bocce. Ross was a lifelong member of the Kinsmen and K40 where he enjoyed grabbing a bite to eat and socializing with his friends. Ross' faith was a very important part of his life. He was a faithful worshiper, volunteer and member of the 'Apple Dumpling Gang' at Wesley United Church. A place where he and Maureen worshiped for more than 40 years. Along with his volunteer time at the church, Ross spent time volunteering at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed this very much. He loved to chat to anyone that would engage and was thought of highly for his positive spirit and infectious smile. The family would like to thank the incredible nurses (especially Laura and Tessa) and Dr Jonathan for their comfort and compassion during Ross' last hours. Very special thanks to Jamie Radoja for being with Ross when the family were unable to. Jamie visited Ross daily, giving him love and cheer and communicating back to the family on his progress. At this time there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held for family only. When we are able, a celebration of life will be held where family and friends can come together to talk and reminisce about Ross. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wesley United Church Raise the Roof Fund, Cambridge, ON. Donations can be made through Canada Helps at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/119291862RR0001-wesley-united-church/ . Please leave us a message so that we can acknowledge your donation. Donations can also be sent directly to Wesley United Church, 6 Cambridge St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3R6.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 22, 2020.