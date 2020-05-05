Steven L. GOMBOS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Trinity Village on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Lydia Sheila Gombos for 62 years. Loving father of Steven J. Gombos and Kathryn Kinzie (Peter). Proud "Nagypapa" of Steven R. Gombos and Tyler and Sara Kinzie. Steven was born Gombos Istvan on November 21, 1932 in Pecsvarad, Hungary. He emigrated to England in 1956 where he met his wife, and then to Canada with his family in 1966. He will be greatly missed. Private Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Steven's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved