In loving memory of Stuart Howard Greenhill (Stuie), born May 26th, 1941 at Perivale Maternity Hospital, Ealing U.K., who passed away March 21st, 2020 at the age of 78 at his residence in Clinton Township Michigan with some of his family beside him. Father to Lynda (Jeff Brandwood), Kenilworth Ontario, Mandy (Dale MacKinnon), Lively Ontario and Michelle (Mike Bateman), Cambridge Ontario. Brother to Margaret Cooke (Brian predeceased 2017) Grimsby Ontario, Malcolm Greenhill (Lynn) Cornwall UK, and John Greenhill (Lynn), Bournemouth UK. Predeceased by his parents Howard (2005 UK) and Sadie (McDermott 2008 UK). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Terry Brandwood, Micheal Brandwood (predeceased 2016), Kylie-Lynn Brandwood (predeceased1984), Mathew Greenhalgh (Felicia nee Horner), Matthew MacKinnon (Jaimie Meagher), Tessa MacKinnon, Marinna nee Bateman (Jonathan LoParco) and Cody Bateman (Amanda Chard), Tyler (predeceased 1997). Great Grandpa to Carter MacKinnon, Ryker Burton, Benjamin Chard, Joshua-Tyler (JT) LoParco. He was extremely happy to hear he was going to have 2 new granddaughters, in May to Mathew/Felicia & another in August to Cody/Amanda. He will be remembered & missed by his nieces, nephews & many friends. He was a member of the Engineering Union Tool & Dye Makers 1967 in Yeading Lane UK, Associate member of Working Men's Club London UK, Member of the Paratrooper for UK Army, Member of the Royal Canadian Legion BR 121 Cambridge Ontario, Social Member of his Irish Club in Clinton township known as Rosie O'Grady's, Clancy's and Hennessey's. He loved to play golf, darts, snooker & just sitting in his vegetable garden watching it grow while listening to his music drinking his Miller High Life or Labatt's 50 beer. He moved to Canada in 1970 from the UK with his ex-wife Pauline (Major) of 40+ years and 3 children made a good life & worked for many years as a Tool & Die Maker, then Automation Engineer with Budd Kitchener Canada and later transferred (April 1987) to Budd Rochester Michigan USA( retired 2006). He lived in Clinton Township Michigan for the past 33 years & will be missed by many that enjoyed playing golf, darts or just a good conversation over a few pints of beer with Stu. From when he was first diagnosed with lung Cancer (July 2019), he fought hard & would not give up but after being diagnosed with Lymphoma in Feb 2020 he told his daughter Mandy, " I think it has caught up with me I'm tired & need to rest." He was a courageous fighter until the end. His family would like to thank everyone that touched his heart for the past 78 years. A thank you to all the doctors/nurses/care givers of the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Macomb but a special thank you to Dr. Knechtal (Oncologist & his assistant- Melissa) & Dr. Fraser (Radiologist). We would also like to thank the Ascension Health Centre, Home Care and Home Hospice & special thank you to Dr. Gleesing (assistant Kadie), Brenda (PT), Naomi (Nurse), Colleen (OT), Catrina(aide) & all the Hospice Nurses and caregivers. Forever adored, cherished, missed & loved. Our Angel was just too good for this earth. There will be an immense void in the lives of his children & friends. He is missed beyond words & loved so much it hurts. While our hearts ache an unbearable pain, there is no love more powerful, no greater & no purer than the love of a parent. As per Stuey's wishes he has been cremated, no visitation or service. He would like you all to lift a beer & toast his memory. Once this worldwide pandemic is over the family will be having a celebration of Stuey's life hopefully at his home in the USA before it is sold & another in Canada place to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers or cards we would ask you to support in Stuey's honor to the Karmanos Cancer Institute at the TED B. WAHBY CANCER CENTER or go to www.mclaren.org/macombfoundation or in Canada can go to www.cambridgecancerhelp.org/donate . Any donation would be appreciated by the family. Stuey wanted me (Mandy) to tell each & every one of you he loved you all from the bottom of his heart. Forever in our Hearts. x
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 31, 2020