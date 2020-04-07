|
Susan (Renner) Hickey, 64, of Cambridge, daughter of Joseph Renner and Shirely Jeanne Renner (predeceased), born July 19, 1955 in Kitchener, whom left us on Friday, April 3, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home she shared with her loving husband of 37 years (together for 41 years) Ronald Hickey. Susan is also survived by her children, daughter Shawna Janes (Jason Janes) and son Corey Hickey (Danielle Boeru). She is also survived by her only granddaughter Ava Janes, whom was her shining light of happiness and love. Her siblings, Michael Renner (Stephanie Renner), Joseph Renner Jr (Lorinda Renner), Gary Renner (Carol Renner) and Angela (Renner) Boost (Carl Boost), with many nieces and nephews she adored whole heartedly in both the Renner Family and Hickey Family. Susan was an avid reader and knitter, sharing her talent of knitting with many family and family friends, she knitted baby outfits, sweaters, mitts, scarfs and hats, which will be deeply cherished. She enjoyed all family or friends gathering as she was extremely loving and welcoming to everyone that her path crossed. Her love and talent of baking and cooking was greatly enjoyed and appreciated by all at every family gathering; most of the time we sought out her creations. She enjoyed her many vacations at the family cottage, having great dinners, roaring fires and long beach days. The cottage was truly her happy place. We will be holding a Celebration of Life in the future as we are unable to fully celebrate at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 7, 2020