|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in her 93rd year. Reunited with her husband, the love of her life, Seaward "Red". She will be deeply missed by her son George (Harryette), and daughter Rosanne (Larry). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Cindy (Steve), Shannon (Jeff), Jim (Kasey), Carri (Jerry) and Holly (Rob), and great-grandchildren Gabrielle (Sebastian), Lucas, Bailey, Payton, Kylie, Jorge and Cade. Susan was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth "Betty" and her brother Edward "Ted". A private family Committal has taken place and a Celebration of Susan's Life will be held in the spring. She was a lifelong crafting enthusiast but now her knitting needles and crochet hooks are quiet. Our family would like to acknowledge the third floor staff at Riverbend Place, for their exceptional care, compassion and professional assistance, especially during her last weeks. Also, a special thank you to Cathy, her library volunteer who visited and kept her well stocked with mystery novels. Should you wish to, a donation to the in Susan's name would be greatly appreciated. www.tollfh.ca "Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear."
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 12, 2020