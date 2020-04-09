|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Teodorico at 81 years of age on Saturday, April 4, 2020 with his family by his side at his home in Waterloo. Beloved husband of Nenita for 61 years. Loving father of Chito (Lolita), Mina and Carlota. Cherished grandfather of Jerome, Shanna, Willow, Calvin, Connor and Mackenzie and great-grandfather of Kyler, Bentley, Holden and Hennessy. Teodorico immigrated with family from the Philippines to Canada on December 23, 1975. He was a retired employee of Rockwell International having worked there for 20 years. He was passionate for his Bowling, was a great singer who considered himself a Filipino Frank Sinatra. He loved to watch boxing; Mohamed Ali was his favourite. He was also loved to tell a good joke. He will be truly missed by his family, friends and by all who knew him. A private family interment took place at Parklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the would be greatly appreciated by the family. In these difficult times please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or a condolence on our funeral home website at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 9, 2020