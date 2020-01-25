|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23rd at Stedman Community Hospice at the age of 79. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Lynne Lee. Cherished father of Daryl Lee (Lena), Mike Lee (Fil) and Virginia Francis (Darren). Proud grandfather of Madison, Madelynne, Reid and Grace. Survived by his sisters Lorna Renwick and Gail Russell (Ross) and his brother-in-law Bob Henderson as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Ernest and Berniece Lee and his sisters Carol Henderson and Joanne Lee. As per Terry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering has been held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Stedman Community Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 25, 2020