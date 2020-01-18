|
Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Theresa is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert George Pike, her daughter Lisa Marie (Andrew Piper), her son James George (Vicky Medeiros), and her grandsons David, Damon, Gavin and Joey. Theresa will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family as well as a large circle of friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Dora, her brother Dick, her niece Cathern, sisters-in-law Laura and Cheryl, her grandson Dalton and her mother and father-in-law Freida and George. At Theresa's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Theresa's life will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 12 p.m., until the time of the funeral service to be held at 1 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 18, 2020