Died at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his 96th year. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Tom) and his wife Flore, Brian, Patricia and John, brothers and sisters, Eleanor (Edward), Betty, Sonia (Jospeh), Daphne (Jules) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Alice, step-mother, Sarah, former wife, Rita, brothers and sisters, Pat (Aggie), Annie, Mary (Mike), Alice, Diane (John), Shirley (Jim). Tom came to Ontario from Bell Island, Newfoundland in 1965. He was employed with Highview Motors until his retirement in 1995. In accordance with Tom's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to current restrictions, a private family service was held. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Family and friends are invited to sign Tom's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com