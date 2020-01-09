Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Valens Community Centre
Valens road north of 97 highway
Tom began his life journey on May 8, 1933 with parents Elsie and Tom in Galt hospital, and his journey ended on January 2, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 67+ years, Georgina (Geo), his children Bill, Guy, Don, Suzie, Candy and Ginny, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his son Larry, his parents, and his brothers Harry and Richard. He was a long time employee of Sheldons Engineering, where he was active in union work and a member of the district Labour Council. For years he was an avid 5 pin bowler. He enjoyed his time in the St. John Ambulance brigade and the Sheffield Home and School Association. His favourite sideline was coaching softball for the Galt Gaytops, the Newfie Club in Preston Orthodox industrial League and the Sheffield Ladies Team, and other local teams. Tom also loved his various trips coast to coast in Canada with family. Tom's family would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors and all the staff and volunteers on the fourth floor of CMH where he spent weeks in the fall, and the emergency team and paramedics who cared for him at the end of his journey. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be planned for a later date. An Open House will be held in celebration of his life at Valens Community Centre (on Valens road north of 97 highway) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2 - 5 pm. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Society or a would be greatly appreciated by the family.
