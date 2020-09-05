1/1
Tom MALATCHES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 93. Born April 3, 1927 in Amynteo, Greece. Loving husband of Sophia for over 60 years. Cherished father of John (Leslie) and Leo, and father-in-law to Nicole. Proud grandfather of Brock, Cole, Jack and Grace. Predeceased by his son Alec. Tom will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. Tom emigrated to Canada in 1956, settling in Galt, Ontario. He worked at Galt Malleable Iron and Stauffer-Dobbies, before finding his true calling in the shoe industry working for Savage Shoes and Cambridge Shoes. A shoe designer and cobbler back home, Tom worked in the shoe industry for over 20 years before retiring in 1983. He was a member of St. Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, and the Macedonian community in Cambridge. A Funeral Service and interment at Parklawn Cemetery have already taken place. The Malatches family would like to thank doctors and nurses at CMH for their exceptional care, as well as Dr. Cekan, Dr. Martin and Dr. Holling for their care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved