Tom MALATCHES

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 93. Born April 3, 1927 in Amynteo, Greece. Loving husband of Sophia for over 60 years. Cherished father of John (Leslie) and Leo, and father-in-law to Nicole. Proud grandfather of Brock, Cole, Jack and Grace. Predeceased by his son Alec. Tom will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. Tom emigrated to Canada in 1956, settling in Galt, Ontario. He worked at Galt Malleable Iron and Stauffer-Dobbies, before finding his true calling in the shoe industry working for Savage Shoes and Cambridge Shoes. A shoe designer and cobbler back home, Tom worked in the shoe industry for over 20 years before retiring in 1983. He was a member of St. Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, and the Macedonian community in Cambridge. A Funeral Service and interment at Parklawn Cemetery have already taken place. The Malatches family would like to thank doctors and nurses at CMH for their exceptional care, as well as Dr. Cekan, Dr. Martin and Dr. Holling for their care.