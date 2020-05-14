Passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Cambridge on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at the age of 44. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Sharon Lewis (nee Shouldice). Tracy will also be sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. At Tracy's request, cremation has taken place. A private interment will take place a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 14, 2020.