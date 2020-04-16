|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our loving mother, devoted wife, adored Grandmother and best friend. Trudy Jean Milmine ( Wilson) passed away at the age of 70, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home with family. She fought bravely until the end after years of suffering from complications due to diabetes. Trudy grew up and spent her life in Cambridge, she worked many years for Sears Canada before moving on to Humpty dumpty where she met and kept friendships which she held dearly. Family was the most important thing to her, she loved her husband David, children Chris (Tracy), Leah and Caitlin and her five grandchildren Paige, Liam, Cole, Logan and Rylan. As a family we enjoyed every celebration and had many adventures as she always loved to travel. Trudy will be remembered by her quick wit and sarcastic personality. She was a great listener and always offered her ear in tough times. Words cant describe how much she will be missed by friends and family who she left behind. We are at peace knowing Trudy will be reunited with her parents Ruby Jean Wilson and Albert/ Paddy Wilson. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and family looks forward to celebrating her life as soon as possible.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 16, 2020