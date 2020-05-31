With great sadness, his family announces that Umberto passed away after a brief illness at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 61. He is reunited with his beloved wife Georgette (d. 2015) and his late father Geraldo. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother Antonetta, his brothers Angelo and Tony, his cousin Irene and many, many friends. Umberto will be remembered as a kind soul, he met all his struggles with prayer. He was a member of the Legion of Mary and volunteered at St. Gregory's Catholic Church; he loved watching sports on T. V., especially hockey and football and talking to family and friends. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory to St. Gregory's Catholic Church would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290.