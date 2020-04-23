|
Victor Hetherington, born August 19, 1935 in London Ontario, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Joanne Hetherington by his side at The Cambridge Memorial Hospital, 5 p.m. April 13, 2020. Victor is survived by Joanne, his wife of 61 years, his sons Jim (Mary), Jeff (Anita) and Michael (Wendy) and daughter Marne (Deron). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren all of whom he loved and was very proud of. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews throughout Canada and the United States all of whom were a big part of his life. Victor was an active community member, serving with the Waterloo Regional Auxiliary Police for over 35 years. He also served with numerous community clubs and his church up to this year. He always played an active role in his community and believed it was important to serve and help out wherever he could. Although he will be deeply missed, the family is grateful for his life and will honor and cherish his memory. In light of the current pandemic the family will be holding a private ceremony. Once things lift there will an announcement made for a time and date when everyone will be invited to join together and fully celebrate his life in a way that will pay honor to the man that he was, faithful and true to the end! Anyone wanting to send a gift is asked to make it to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Cambridge Memorial Hospital (ICU) in Victor's name.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 23, 2020