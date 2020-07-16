1/
Victor Hetherington
Thank you to all our family, friends and neighbours, for your kindness shown to us on the death of our much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Victor Hetherington. Your thoughtfulness in sending cards, flowers, donations to charity and all the phone calls have been such a blessing to our family. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses on the second floor and ICU of CMH for their care and compassion shown to Victor while in the hospital. You have touched us with your thoughts, prayers and care. Again we thank you. Joanne(Fleet) Hetherington, Jim, Jeff, Michael, Marne and families.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
