January 12, 1948- October 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020 in his home at the age of 72 with his daughter by his side. Beloved father of Sandra Lynn of Kitchener and Stephen (Christine) of Waterloo. Loving Grandfather to Madison, Matthew, Jack, and Chase. Dear Brother of Doris MacMillan (Don deceased) of Cambridge, Vera Ellis (Gord deceased) of Brantford, and Gordon Rottar (Judy) of Paris. Walter is remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Predeceased by his parents Valentine and Amelia Rottar. Walter loved his family dearly and carried pictures of his grandchildren in his shirt pocket close to his heart. He would take them out to proudly share how they have grown. Walter always kept busy and on the go. He enjoyed meeting up with the guys first thing in the morning at the Tim Hortons in Preston. He was a big supporter of local businesses and would find the neatest little shops to buy "treasures" from. Walter enjoyed golfing, fishing, collecting coins, admiring antique cars, watching old movies, going on drives, following the stock market, and reading the newspapers. He would clip articles of interest to share with family and those around him. Walter's thoughtful, kind, caring nature, his sense of humour, his quick-witted comebacks will be sadly missed. Family would like to thank the nurses from Paramed, and the PSW's at Fairview Mennonite home for the kind and compassionate care for Walter. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be held a later date. Condolences to the family and donations to the Fairview Mennonite Home may be arranged through the Lounsbury Funeral Home at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
