With great sadness, his family announces that Wayne passed away peacefully at Hilltop Manor, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of 58 years of Nancy. Loving father of Daniel (Tina), Debra Ebel (Grant), Brian (Lori), Brenda Ferry, Kathryn McEwin (Patrick), and Karen Hicks (Jason). Proud grandfather of Zachary, Rachel, Sarah, Timothy, Nicholas, Brittney, Emily, Madalyn, John, Emma, Jane, Delia, Lucy, Luca, Carson, and Katarina and great-grandfather of Elsa, Kingston, Alexander, and Elliott. Wayne will also be lovingly remembered by his brother Arthur (Lorraine), his sister Sandra (Yoland), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Kaitlyn and brother Vance. Wayne was very proud of his career driving transport trucks, his garden and most importantly, his family. After retirement, he spent many hours volunteering with the Ontario Christian Gleaners. His family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Manor for their compassionate care. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial Visitation will be held at Forward Church, 55 Franklin Blvd, Cambridge, Ontario on Friday, January 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 25th from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The Memorial Service to celebrate his life will take place at Forward Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to T. Little Funeral Home (519-623-1290). As expressions of sympathy, Wayne would have appreciated donations in his memory to Ontario Christian Gleaners, 1550 Morrision Rd, Cambridge, Ontario N1R 5S2 (519-624-8245). (T. Little Logo will appear at no cost to the family)
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 16, 2020