Wayne HILLIS
Passed away peacefully at Fairview Mennonite Home, Cambridge, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 67 years of age. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Fisher). Loving father of Robin Hillis, Jennifer Ford (Brent), Nathan Hillis (Joanne) and Matthew Hillis. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Katey, Kyla, Ryan, Courtney, Joshua, Matthew and great-grandchildren Abel, Avianna and Wynter. Family will receive guests at Hespeler Baptist Church, 76 Adam Street, Cambridge, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366


Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hespeler Baptist Church
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hespeler Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
