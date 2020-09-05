Wayne HILLIS

Passed away peacefully at Fairview Mennonite Home, Cambridge, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 67 years of age. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Fisher). Loving father of Robin Hillis, Jennifer Ford (Brent), Nathan Hillis (Joanne) and Matthew Hillis. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Katey, Kyla, Ryan, Courtney, Joshua, Matthew and great-grandchildren Abel, Avianna and Wynter. Family will receive guests at Hespeler Baptist Church, 76 Adam Street, Cambridge, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
519-658-9366