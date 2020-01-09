|
|
Passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe, Ontario after a valiant struggle with cancer at the age of 71 years. Left to mourn, his wife of 45 years, Ruth (Kitchen) Wilson; his daughter, Shona (Roger) Moiny; his stepsons Donald (Cathy) Knowles and Randy (Cordelia) Knowles; his brothers Robert (Gloria) Wilson and David Wilson; his grandchildren Kyle, Kayla, Laine, Laura and Michael; his great grandchildren Noah and Liam; and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen Wilson; brothers Jack and Richard Wilson, sister Janice Wilson and sister-in-law Joan Wilson. Born and raised in Cambridge, Ontario, he was a long time resident of Cambridge, St. George and recently, Simcoe Ontario. He married the love of his life Ruth on Valentine's Day 45 years ago and together they raised a beautiful family. His love of travel, the beach and music was evidenced in the many trips and concerts he attended over the years with Ruth and the family. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. A private funeral service was held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc. 361 Main Street in Port Dover (226) 290-9093 with private interment at Mount View Cemetery in Cambridge, Ontario. Special thanks to Barbara Chambers at Serenity Burial & Cremation Services in Port Dover for her organization and compassion during this difficult time. Thanks also to Rev. Kathryn Vance for her meaningful service for the family. Thank you to the Palliative Nurses on the 4th floor at Norfolk General for their compassionate care with Wayne and the family. "For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven" Eccl. 3:1