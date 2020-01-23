|
Wendy Marie Cameron Warwick, born June 12, 1962 in Galt (Cambridge) Ontario, passed away peacefully and happily in her family home in Brantford, Ontario shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a 14 month battle with cancer at the age of 57. Wendy met the love of her life, Walter William Henry Warwick on February 20, 1985 at Lulu's Roadhouse, marrying 9 months later on November 23, 1985. Wendy and Walter gave life to four boys; Walter Jr., Sanford, Danny and Maxwell. Danny passed away shortly after his birth. Wendy spent her life as a devoted mother to her three sons, supporting them as a stay-at-home mom during their youth. This extended into adulthood, allowing each to live at home well into their twenties. She also opened her home to countless friends and family anytime someone needed somewhere to stay. Wendy was a proud volunteer, giving her time to the Red Cross Disaster Management Committee, the Brantford - Brant Liberal Party, Cedarland School Council and the United Way. Wendy was a fantastic entertainer; performing as "Woo Hoo" the Clown for two decades as a face painter alongside her husband "The Amazing Waldo". She wrote and performed in the Temple Theatre Vaudeville Review and Old Time Radio Shows at the Sanderson Centre. She performed spooky and grotesque comedy at the Ghost Encounters Halloween Celebrations at Brantwood Farms. Wendy leaves behind her parents Sanford and the late Catherine Dixon; her older brother Brian and his wife Anne; her husband Walter Sr.; her sons, Walter Jr. and his wife Shanell, Sanford, Maxwell and his fiancé Kayla and grandchildren, Liam, Sadie, Serena, Maron and Luna. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Bethel Community Hall, 154 Bethel Road, Paris on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road North, Brantford (519) 758-1553. Memories or condolences may be received by the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 23, 2020