Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener with his beloved children at his side at the age of 70. Loving father to Wesley Darian McDonald (Kimberley Miller) and Christal Jasmine (Christopher) Moura. Proud and devoted "Papa Doug" to Chloe, Carter and Kenzington Moura and Aurora Miller. Dearest brother to Charlotte "Charlie" (Lee) Sparks and Donald "Beaver" (Marilyn) McDonald. Special uncle to Shilee and Shayna Sparks and Stephanie McDonald. Doug is predeceased by his parents Wesley Whitfield and Ethel Agnes and his nephew Darcy McDonald. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends, especially his nearest and dearest friend, Rodney Derby. Born in Chatham it wasn't many years before Doug found himself with the name "Lightbulb". He worked hard in school and eventually went to Ryerson followed by Wilfred Laurier graduating with his MBA. He went on to enjoy a career in the ever-changing garment industry with many companies in a variety of roles. It was a point of pride and honour to never forget his modest upbringing and traditional small town values. A distinction he instilled in his children; of whom were his proudest accomplishments of any possible measurement. His greatest joy came from the time spent with his grandchildren. Beloved Father, Papa and friend to so many, he will surely be missed and never forgotten. In keeping with Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. at The Cambridge Hotel and Conference Centre, 700 Hespeler Road, Cambridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Doug's memory to McMaster Children's Hospital, Canadian Mental Health Association or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online messages of condolence.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 29, 2020