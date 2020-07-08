1/
William BOLAND
Born on February 19, 1944 on Bell Island, NL. Passed away peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on July 6, 2020. William (Bill) was predeceased by his parents David and Deborah (Tremblett) Boland, his sisters, Joan Boland; Theresa Curwin (Bernie) and Mary Ryan (Brendan) and his brother David Boland (Chrissy). He leaves to mourn his brother John Boland (Coleen) and sisters Kathleen Bartlett (Raymond), Rita Rose (Ewart), Marion Normore (Walter), Frances Sweeney (Jerry), Elaine Clarke (Nish) and Mona Vreeland (Fred). A private family service was held. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, the Cambridge Police Department, the Cambridge Fire Department and the Paramedics for your service to Bill throughout the years. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
