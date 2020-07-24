With heavy but very thankful hearts, our family announces that Bill Mouery passed away peacefully at the age of 95, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Fairview Senior's Home, with family by his side. Bill was the youngest of three children. He was born and raised in Parry Sound and always had a love for the Georgian Bay. As a young man he served with the Royal Canadian Navy from 1944-1946. He sailed many freighters on the Great Lakes, the Glen Eagles, the Goderich, CP Edwards and the DesMoines. Bill met the love of his life, Marge and they raised their family in Parry Sound until moving to Galt in 1963. A few years later, they moved to Preston where they owned and operated a successful business called 'Marge's Pizza'. They retired in 1986 to enjoy more time with their family. Bill was known for his kindness and respect for everyone. His incredible wit and sense of humour will be dearly missed by his family and anyone who had the pleasure and good fortune of knowing him. Bill loved his family most and enjoyed every moment he could with them. Gardening, flowers, woodworking, boating on the Georgian Bay and his passion for history and geography were a few of the things Bill enjoyed and took pleasure in throughout his life. Bill will now be reunited with the love of his life, his late wife of 55 years, Marge Mouery (2003). Bill was also predeceased by his mother Nellie Hare of Parry Sound, brother Bud Mowery of Parry Sound, sister Alice Hart of Ottawa, aunt Bella Dixon of Parry Sound, grandson Brandon of Cambridge and many brother and sister in-laws. Bill and Marge raised four children and loved them unconditionally. Bill will be dearly missed by each of them; Mickey Mouery (Lori) of Cambridge, Judy Thibodeau (Michael) of Cambridge, Robbie Mouery (Shelley) of Guelph, and Karen Watkins (Dave) of Wiarton. Bill was very proud of his four grandchildren and one of his greatest joys was the bond and memories he created with each of them; Michelle Main (Chris), Jeremy Thibodeau (Kelly), Aaron Watkins (Alysia), and Kylie Watkins. Bill also loved his nine great-grandchildren; the sparkle in his eyes said it all when they would visit him. Many great memories were created with them; Marcus, Lauryn, Owen, Bryson, Zoey, Haylie, Maddie, Ashley, and Jeffrey. Bill will be remembered by his sister in-law Myrna Dubie, many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends; Sandra, Marg and Herb, who supported Bill throughout his journey, along with the many friends that touched his life. A special thank you to Leona, Glenn, Harry, Betty and Major Guy Simms from the Salvation Army for your visits and friendship with Bill at Fairview over the past three years. The family would also like to extend our heartfelt thank you to Dr. Parker, the nurses, PSW's and all of the staff and volunteers involved who supported, cared for and encouraged Bill during his time at Fairview and who also helped our family through this difficult time. In celebration of Bill's life, please give your family or friends a hug or a laugh today! In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place due to Covid restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army, Cambridge would be appreciated by his family.