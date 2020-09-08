William Henry Bernhardt passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Saturday, September 5th at the age of 80. Bill was a lifelong resident of Preston. He was predeceased by his parents Dorscilla and Harold "Barney" Bernhardt. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and his urn will be interred in Parklawn Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Innisfree House Hospice. Thank you to all the staff at Innisfree House for their care and compassion for Bill. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 8, 2020.