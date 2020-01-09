|
|
It is with love and sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, Bill Atkinson, at Livingstone Manor, Listowel on Monday, December 16, 2019, in his 97th year. Formerly of Cambridge, Bill made his home in Listowel for the last 4 years. We are grateful for the exceptional care provided by the staff of Livingstone Manor. The staff and residents were truly his second family. Bill was the husband of the late Betty (Krull) Atkinson. Beloved father of Sally Stewart and Peter Coutts of Cambridge, Paul and Maureen Atkinson of Stratford, Wendy and Alan Craigie of Shining Tree, and Kim and Rob Couvillon of Listowel. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Laura Mouratidis, Derek Ungaro, Craig Stewart, Ian Stewart, Lindsay Atkinson, Kathryn Atkinson, Rachel Atkinson, Krystle Couvillon, Michael Couvillon, and Cayla Couvillon and by his great-grandchildren Christina, Sophia, Mia, Peter, Lily, Simone, and Jaxon. Predeceased by his daughter Susan Ungaro, parents Walter and Wilma (Cassel) Atkinson, and brothers and sister Ernie, Cecil, Mike, Larry, and Inez. Bill was a custodian at Glenview Park Secondary School in Cambridge for 19 years. He and Betty were avid campers and spent many years enjoying the outdoors. Dad was a walker and covered a lot of territory, searching out beer bottles in his favourite haunts. He was a veteran of the Second World War with the Royal Canadian Navy and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. A Celebration of His Life will be held at the Galt Legion, Branch 121 (4 Veterans Way, Cambridge) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Livingstone Manor, Listowel or the would be appreciated and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca