Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Herbert Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Herbert Atkinson Obituary
It is with love and sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, Bill Atkinson, at Livingstone Manor, Listowel on Monday, December 16, 2019, in his 97th year. Formerly of Cambridge, Bill made his home in Listowel for the last 4 years. We are grateful for the exceptional care provided by the staff of Livingstone Manor. The staff and residents were truly his second family. Bill was the husband of the late Betty (Krull) Atkinson. Beloved father of Sally Stewart and Peter Coutts of Cambridge, Paul and Maureen Atkinson of Stratford, Wendy and Alan Craigie of Shining Tree, and Kim and Rob Couvillon of Listowel. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Laura Mouratidis, Derek Ungaro, Craig Stewart, Ian Stewart, Lindsay Atkinson, Kathryn Atkinson, Rachel Atkinson, Krystle Couvillon, Michael Couvillon, and Cayla Couvillon and by his great-grandchildren Christina, Sophia, Mia, Peter, Lily, Simone, and Jaxon. Predeceased by his daughter Susan Ungaro, parents Walter and Wilma (Cassel) Atkinson, and brothers and sister Ernie, Cecil, Mike, Larry, and Inez. Bill was a custodian at Glenview Park Secondary School in Cambridge for 19 years. He and Betty were avid campers and spent many years enjoying the outdoors. Dad was a walker and covered a lot of territory, searching out beer bottles in his favourite haunts. He was a veteran of the Second World War with the Royal Canadian Navy and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. A Celebration of His Life will be held at the Galt Legion, Branch 121 (4 Veterans Way, Cambridge) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Livingstone Manor, Listowel or the would be appreciated and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -