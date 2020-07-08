Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in his 90th year. Affectionately and widely known as "Bowtie Bill" for his trademark bowtie, Bill was born February 20, 1931 in Galt and has been a lifelong, engaged and caring community citizen. Bill attended St. Andrew's public school, Galt Collegiate and the Galt Business School. During these early years, Bill joined the Boy Scouts, was an Air Cadet and met Bernice Hedges - a fellow scouter who was also an active volunteer, dedicated to family and passionate about the community and politics. Bill and Bernice married in 1955 at Trinity Church and, as they raised their three children Tom, Janice and Terry, they became leaders and organizers of various service clubs, community associations and cultural projects. Bill began working at his family's business at age 15 and soon after joined the Galt branch of Junior Chamber International. During the more than 40 years he operated and owned Barlow Cartage, he served on local and provincial business and trade associations. Bill served as Alderman for the City of Galt from 1967 to 1972 and as Councillor for the City of Cambridge from 1973 to 1977. When he retired from council, he planned to enjoy private time, but was asked by many and answered the call to serve and represent them provincially. Bill was elected Cambridge Member of Provincial Parliament for two terms (1981 to 1987). Bill's activities with many community organizations throughout his lifetime epitomize the Rotary Club's motto - Service Above Self & One Profits Most Who Serves Best - and the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycee) creed that Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life. For his duty and service to the community, Bill was named Cambridge Citizen of the Year for 1988 by the Jaycees, was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002, and was made a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary and an honorary lifetime member of the Preston Hespeler Rotary Club. Bill served for 62 years, off and on, as a Cub, Scout, and Rover leader, executive member and administrator in the scouting movement. In recent years, Bill continued to support many organizations and was an active member of Probus, Trinity Church, the Association of Former Parliamentarians, the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario-Cambridge Branch, and Junior Chamber International as a Jaycee Senator. Predeceased by parents Albert Leslie and Veve Pearl (Riddell) Barlow, brother Frank (Mary), wife Bernice Vera (Hedges) and her sister Marion Hedges and brothers Dick (Peggy) and Harold (Elsie), Bill is survived and lovingly remembered by his children Tom, Janice and Terry, his nephews, niece and cousins, his fiancée Dorothy Redwood and all their families. Entrusted to the care of Coutts Funeral Home, further details of services will be published on the funeral home website (www.couttsfuneralhome.com
) as they are confirmed. Please contact the funeral home for further information at 519-621-1650.