William (Bill) WING
Passed away on August 23, 2020, just prior to his 88th birthday. Predeceased by his daughters, Karen and Kelleigh, and his son-in-law, Reb, he is survived by his wife, Sheila, of 63 years, his daughter, Cathy (Lawrence), his son Jay (Kayla), and his grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Kellseigh, Keegan, Emily, Brandon, Cheyenne, Sierra, Emily and Marshall, and great granddaughter, Ainsley. Dad had varied interests over his lifetime from racing stock cars, bowling with Mom, playing cards and horseshoes during family get togethers, to fishing on yearly family holidays on the lake. Dad always knew how to fix anything that needed repair or replacing at home. Following a long and accident-free career as a transport truck driver, Dad enjoyed spending hours riding his lawn mower cutting grass, weekly card games at the Legion and cheering on the BlueJays. Dad was the strong silent type, and together with Mom, they built a solid foundation for the family which will endure with the memories of dad in our hearts and the lessons he taught us. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
