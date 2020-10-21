Our mother, Monica, passed away at the age of 90. Born in England, she and her first husband Albert, immigrated to Canada in 1957. Mom was predeceased by her husbands, Albert Gray (1991) and Frank McGuigan (2008), and her grandson Joshua Robichaud (2016). Cherished mother of Valerie Gray, Anita Ritchie (Jim) and Peter Gray (Terri) of Brussels, she also leaves behind her sister Pauline Bean (Ray), her grandchildren Sean Robichaud (Lorie) from British Columbia, James Ritchie (Brooke) from Toronto, Robert Ritchie, Siobhan Thiviergh (Vincent) from Pembroke and Tyler Gray, as well as six great grandchildren, her nephew Andrew Bean her niece Jennifer Mills (Brad) and Jay Robichaud. Monica worked for Corrections Canada for 32 years in Galt, Oakville and Hamilton, and retired in 1989. She made time in her busy life to knit fantastic sweaters, sew some of the family’s clothes, design and sew clothes for the porcelain dolls she made, as well as hand sewing quilts. During her retirement years Mom travelled extensively and spent her winters in Florida. She enjoyed sewing costumes for the Burlington Light Opera Society, acting as treasurer for her Euchre group at the Legion in Waterdown and organizing events for the Red Hat Society in Burlington, among many other interests. Monica was a fun loving lady who was happiest when hosting large dinner parties for friends and family. We know that she would have appreciated a grand wake in her honour but, unfortunately, that is not possible at this time. Cremation and interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens has taken place with close family attending. Should you wish, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.