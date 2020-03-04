|
|
Passed away unexpectedly at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of Gerald (Ray) Brown for 62 years. Loving mother of Marie Brenner (Tony), Ed Brown (Dianne), Sherry Domjan (Bob) and Lloyd Brown (Sana). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Tammy, Ray, Jennifer, Amanda, Bradley, Christopher, Tyler and Tristen as well as 12.25 Great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother Harold Barber, sister Merelyn Shiavelis (Geoff) and sister-in-law Kaye Barber. She will be sadly missed by in-laws Edith Goyette (John), May Fowler (Gary), Anne Brown and many adored nieces and nephews. Most family members referred to Yvonne as "Punk", many who knew her fondly referred to her as "Nan". Her family was her pride and joy. Yvonne was a very social person, she loved entertaining, cooking and baking for a crowd. She enjoyed scrapbooking both to tell a story with her photo's and to socialize while she created. Over the years she connected with many friends and family on Facebook and cherished the time she was able to have with each and every one of them. Visitation will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge (519)-740-0669 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Parklawn Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 4, 2020