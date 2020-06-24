|
|
Claire Patricia Fergusson
29 September 1932 - 19 June 2020
Dearly loved wife of George (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Philip, Kathleen, Terry (dec), Helen, Kevin and their partners.
Adored Nana of Michael (dec), Rebecca & Kasey, Emma & Rachael, Tiya, Kahlia & Andrea and Joshua.
Much loved great grandmother of Kayleigh, Mitchell, Zac and Ashton.
She will be missed by all who loved her
The funeral service for Claire will be held at
St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Chewings Street Page, on Thursday 25 June 2020, commencing at 10:30am.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 24, 2020