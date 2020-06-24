Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
Chewings Street Page
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire FERGUSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire FERGUSSON


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Claire FERGUSSON Obituary
Claire Patricia Fergusson



29 September 1932 - 19 June 2020



Dearly loved wife of George (dec).



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Philip, Kathleen, Terry (dec), Helen, Kevin and their partners.



Adored Nana of Michael (dec), Rebecca & Kasey, Emma & Rachael, Tiya, Kahlia & Andrea and Joshua.



Much loved great grandmother of Kayleigh, Mitchell, Zac and Ashton.



She will be missed by all who loved her



The funeral service for Claire will be held at

St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Chewings Street Page, on Thursday 25 June 2020, commencing at 10:30am.



A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -