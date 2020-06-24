Home
More Obituaries for Patricia BRUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia BRUCE


1932 - 2020
Patricia BRUCE Obituary
PATRICIA ANN BRUCE

7 April 1932 - 20 June 2020

Aged 88 years.



Devoted loving wife and partner

of Kevin (dec) for 68 years.

Late of BaptistCare Griffith, formerly

Narrabundah, Shannons Flat, Rarotonga (CI), Valentine, Fennell Bay, Lithgow, Wallerawang, Maitland, Newcastle, Macksville,

Willoughby, Crows Nest and

many other places on her travels.



Wonderful mother to her four children and their partners: Ian & Carol, Keith & Vicki,

Carol & John, and Graham.

Six fantastic grandchildren: Kai & Ainsley,

Tegan, Ryan, Lachlan, Roy & Tegan and Tom.

Three adorable great-grandchildren:

Harvey, Callie and Lukah.

Aunt to Linda, Jude & wife Jacqueline.

Sister to Vonda (dec).

Daughter of late James and Eileen Boyd.



Booragul High School English teacher but her

skills were far greater: skilled negotiator,

psychologist, horse rider, experienced

bushwalker, much travelled, Spanish speaker,

keen genealogist & 30 year diarist.

Talked with everyone she met.



Together again with her adored husband.



Family and friends are invited to the funeral

service at Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

29 June 2020, commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 24, 2020
