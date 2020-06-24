|
|
PATRICIA ANN BRUCE
7 April 1932 - 20 June 2020
Aged 88 years.
Devoted loving wife and partner
of Kevin (dec) for 68 years.
Late of BaptistCare Griffith, formerly
Narrabundah, Shannons Flat, Rarotonga (CI), Valentine, Fennell Bay, Lithgow, Wallerawang, Maitland, Newcastle, Macksville,
Willoughby, Crows Nest and
many other places on her travels.
Wonderful mother to her four children and their partners: Ian & Carol, Keith & Vicki,
Carol & John, and Graham.
Six fantastic grandchildren: Kai & Ainsley,
Tegan, Ryan, Lachlan, Roy & Tegan and Tom.
Three adorable great-grandchildren:
Harvey, Callie and Lukah.
Aunt to Linda, Jude & wife Jacqueline.
Sister to Vonda (dec).
Daughter of late James and Eileen Boyd.
Booragul High School English teacher but her
skills were far greater: skilled negotiator,
psychologist, horse rider, experienced
bushwalker, much travelled, Spanish speaker,
keen genealogist & 30 year diarist.
Talked with everyone she met.
Together again with her adored husband.
Family and friends are invited to the funeral
service at Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
29 June 2020, commencing at 10am.
