Abel Martinez joined the lord on October 25, 2020 in Canon City, CO He was born on June 30, 1935 in Florence CO. Abel married the love of his life, Priscilla Medina, on August 27, 1960 in Canon City, CO. Abel and Priscilla dreamt of having a large family and welcomed 3 children into the world, with their baby girl Brenda being the only that survived. Abel was in the Army National Guard, enlisting on December 10, 1953. He obtained his qualifications of TK 2nd CL Gunner, Carbine Marksman and Rifle Marksman and was Honorably Discharged on December 9, 1963. Abel was also a proud member the Canon City Moose Lodge and Florence Elks. Abel was a hard worker his whole life and many of his favorite jobs to tell his family about were picking crops, setting bowling pins and working at the foundry for the Holloway family. Abel started working at the Greeley Gas Company in 1962 and eventually retired as the street crew foreman on September 15, 1994. Abel was a talented athlete playing competitive basketball, bowling and fast pitch softball. Abel was a proud member of the Merchant fast pitch softball team and they were invited to play in the fast pitch world series in 1969. Abel never met a stranger and was quick to help anyone in need. He was often found maintaining his immaculate yard or fixing something for his grandchildren or nieces and nephews in his work shed. Abel enjoyed camping and fishing with his large family, playing poker and spending holidays with his family and friends. After Abel's heartbreaking loss of his children he opened his heart and lives to his many nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own. Abel was the proudest grandfather and great-grandfather and most people heard of even their smallest successes. Abel is survived by his daughter, Brenda Camp; granddaughters, Tonia (Shawn) Sutton and Stephanie (Clint) Dickenson; great grandchildren, Breezyn and Lily Sutton and Mikhail and Charles Dickenson; brothers Johnny Martinez and Joe (Carol) Martinez; sister Theresa Whitney; sister in law Ralphaelita Martinez as well as numerous nieces, nephews, god children and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Priscilla Martinez; children John and Mary Martinez; parents Joe and Tonita Martinez; in-laws; brothers Ruben, Michael (Betty), Freddie (Mary) many other in-laws, god son J.D. Patrick cousins, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 4:00 PM at St. Michael Catholic Church with rosary following at 5:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday October 30, 2020 10:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial at Lakeside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Holt Funeral. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store